We are a non-profit organization, supported by churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals, working together to preserve the independence and well being of the elderly in Northeast Tarrant County.

Recent News Updates

Protecting Seniors from Scams Scam artists from all walks of life are coming out of the woodwork in droves, posing as Tech Support, Tax...

Fa La La La La The Christmas Social was filled with singing, laughter and fellowship. Our senior citizen clients are sure to be...

Holiday Outreach Is In Full Swing Thanks to our volunteers, we were able to collect an abundance of food and gifts to be distributed to many...

