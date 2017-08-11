Working together to preserve the independence and well-being of the senior neighbors in Northeast Tarrant County

About Our Organization

We are a non-profit organization, supported by churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals, working together to preserve the independence and well being of the elderly in Northeast Tarrant County.

Read More

Recent News Updates

Video: Mid-Cities Care Corps Spring 2017

August 11, 2017 |

Video: Mid-Cities Care Corps Spring 2017

...

Protecting Seniors from Scams

February 1, 2017 |

Protecting Seniors from Scams

  Scam artists from all walks of life are coming out of the woodwork in droves, posing as Tech Support, Tax...

“Toughness is in the soul and spirit, and not in muscles” – Alex Karras

January 12, 2017 |

“Toughness is in the soul and spirit, and not in muscles” – Alex Karras

Each January, people tend to be weary from holiday festivities that took place over the past two months.  This is...

December 15, 2016 |

Fa La La La La

The Christmas Social was filled with singing, laughter and fellowship. Our senior citizen clients are sure to be...

Holiday Outreach Is In Full Swing

November 23, 2016 |

Holiday Outreach Is In Full Swing

Thanks to our volunteers, we were able to collect an abundance of food and gifts to be distributed to many...

Read More
close
Facebook IconView our Twitter FeedView our Twitter Feed
'